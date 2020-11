An area of high pressure will move into the region and provide more sunshine and mild temperatures for the weekend.

Average high temperatures for this time of the year are usually in the upper 40s. NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect low to mid 50s through Sunday.

This weekend looks near perfect. Sunshine and temps in the 50's. Monday looks stormy, P.M. into Tuesday AM. #nbcct https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/JrdRNeQlcC — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 28, 2020

An area of low pressure is expected to bring an end to the quiet weather on Monday. Rain and wind will arrive Monday afternoon and night.

