Mild Conditions on Tap for Friday Afternoon

Scattered rain showers early Friday morning brought around a half inch of rain to much of the state.

Skies will continue to clear as we head into Friday afternoon with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The mild conditions will continue into Friday evening with temperatures remaining in the low 50s through the 9pm hour.

Scattered showers will signify a cold front on Saturday which will result in much cooler weather for Sunday and especially by Monday.

Highs on Sunday will climb into the middle 40s with highs on Monday only reaching the low to middle 30s.