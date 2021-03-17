first alert weather

Mild Day Today Ahead of Rain, Snow Later This Week

After a cloudy and chilly day yesterday, today will be more mild before we get some rain and snow later this week.

Today will feature lots of clouds with some sunny breaks and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Rain will develop by tomorrow afternoon.

The rain tomorrow night is expected to change over to snow overnight.

The snow will accumulate a few inches and the morning commute may be slippery. Highs on Friday are in the upper 30s.

