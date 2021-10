After a strong Nor'easter brought heavy rain and strong winds to Connecticut Tuesday into Wednesday, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a more mild and calm day.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures around 60.

Tomorrow looks mild with fair skies.

The next storm coming this way will bring rain late tomorrow night and Saturday.

Sunday and early next week look mild, including Election Day.