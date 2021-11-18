first alert forecast

Mild Start, Rain Tonight; Snow Could Mix With Rain in Hills Friday Morning

Forecast for November 18 2021
NBC Connecticut

We have a mild start to the day today and warmer weather. Then rain showers develop overnight and some rain might mix with some wet snow in the hill towns early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s now and some areas of the state are almost 30 degrees warmer this morning than Wednesday morning. 

Sunshine will mix with clouds from time to time. 

It will be generally nice and breezy with highs in the middle 60s.

Showers develop around 9 p.m. in the west, and midnight in the eastern part of the state. Rain might mix with some wet snow in the “hill towns” for a while early tomorrow morning.

The skies turn sunny with gusty, cold winds tomorrow.

