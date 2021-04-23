first alert forecast

Mild, Sunny Start to the Weekend

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A freeze warning continues for the early morning hours, but warming temperatures will move in over the next two days.

We'll have lots of sunshine today and it will be milder with high temperatures around 60.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An elevated fire danger warning is in effect and brush fires are possible.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Today's sunny sky will take a cloudy turn tomorrow, bringing in a slight cool-off for Saturday. It will be in the low 70s and cooler at the shoreline.

Rain develops early Sunday morning, but tapers off in the late afternoon.

Warmer temperatures move into the state by the middle of the week, bringing a little taste of summer.

Visit here for forecast updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us