Mild, Sunny Start to the Weekend

A freeze warning continues for the early morning hours, but warming temperatures will move in over the next two days.

We'll have lots of sunshine today and it will be milder with high temperatures around 60.

An elevated fire danger warning is in effect and brush fires are possible.

Today's sunny sky will take a cloudy turn tomorrow, bringing in a slight cool-off for Saturday. It will be in the low 70s and cooler at the shoreline.

Rain develops early Sunday morning, but tapers off in the late afternoon.

Warmer temperatures move into the state by the middle of the week, bringing a little taste of summer.

