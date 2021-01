The storm that brought up to 2 inches of rain in parts of the state will leave behind mild air for the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 34 degrees. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s and in the upper 30s in the hills.

Temperatures look to slowly drop into next week to more seasonable levels. Along with the colder air midweek, snow showers are possible.

The weather looks mild through the weekend... but a temp slide next week looks likely. The average high is in the low to mid 30's for this point in January. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/eUUNM4JlXp — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 16, 2021

