Mild Temperatures for Easter Sunday

Dry weather is expected to continue for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Mild temperatures will continue for today, Easter Sunday, with high temperatures between 55 to 60 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 55 degrees.

A storm will be spinning off of the coast of Maine on Monday. The storm won't bring much needed rain, but it will bring an increased wind. Wind gusts will approach and exceed 20 mph at times during the day tomorrow.

The increased wind will enhance the fire danger due to the recent lack of rain. No rain is expected until late week or next weekend.

