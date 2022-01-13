first alert forecast

Mild Today Before Brutal Cold, Storminess

Thursday morning is starting out with temperatures in the 20s to 30 and we will have mild temperatures into the 40s as the day goes on.

After a mild today, the temperatures will plunge again and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some storminess.

Another quick blast of cold weather comes Friday into Saturday and wind chills will drop below zero Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on a possible storm Sunday night into Monday.

The exact track is unclear but many of our computer models track the storm close to Connecticut or just west of us - which would mean a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain.

Monday morning could be messy with a rain/snow line across the state and gusty winds.

Check back for updates and get the forecast anytime here.

