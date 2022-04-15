Mild Today, Cooler by Easter Sunday

High pressure is building into the region providing sunny skies with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 60s to low 70s by Friday afternoon.

Another beautiful day on tap with highs approaching 70 by this afternoon. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/ct0TTrhadP — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 15, 2022

Winds on Friday will be quite breezy with a westerly wind of 10 to 20 mph.

An area of low pressure will approach the region on Saturday bringing with it increased cloud cover Saturday morning with scattered showers by the afternoon.

As the low pressure system and cold front pass through drier weather will arrive early Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday will feature sunny skies with temperatures much cooler. Temperatures are only expected to rise into the upper 40s and low 50s for Sunday afternoon.

Much cooler weather working into the state for Easter Sunday. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/wpg0Py5oQM — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 15, 2022

