first alert weather

Mild Today, Cooler by Easter Sunday

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking another mild afternoon with highs approaching 70.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

High pressure is building into the region providing sunny skies with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 60s to low 70s by Friday afternoon.

Winds on Friday will be quite breezy with a westerly wind of 10 to 20 mph.

An area of low pressure will approach the region on Saturday bringing with it increased cloud cover Saturday morning with scattered showers by the afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As the low pressure system and cold front pass through drier weather will arrive early Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday will feature sunny skies with temperatures much cooler. Temperatures are only expected to rise into the upper 40s and low 50s for Sunday afternoon.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut Weather Team for updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weatherfirst alertct weatherweekend forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us