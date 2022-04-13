first alert weather

Mild Today, Record Warmth Possible Tomorrow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather over the next couple of days.

Today will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for inland areas of Connecticut. Temperatures along the immediate shoreline will be a bit cooler with a south wind creating a wind off the water.

Tonight will feature a couple of isolated rain showers with conditions drying out as we head into Thursday morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tomorrow's temperatures will become quite warm as a warm front pushes to our north and a cold front remains west. We expect temperatures for inland areas to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. There are some signals that temperatures near the Hartford area and through the Connecticut River Valley could rise into the middle 80s, which would be record-breaking.

Following the warm afternoon, a cold front will push through during the late afternoon/evening hours. We expect this front to bring a line of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms. The thunderstorms that do develop have the potential to be severe with the possibility of damaging wind gusts.

Cooler weather works in for Friday and the weekend with a rain shower chance on Saturday evening.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherconnecticut weatherfirst alertthunderstorms
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us