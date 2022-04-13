Mild Today, Record Warmth Possible Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather over the next couple of days.

Today will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for inland areas of Connecticut. Temperatures along the immediate shoreline will be a bit cooler with a south wind creating a wind off the water.

Tonight will feature a couple of isolated rain showers with conditions drying out as we head into Thursday morning.

Tomorrow's temperatures will become quite warm as a warm front pushes to our north and a cold front remains west. We expect temperatures for inland areas to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. There are some signals that temperatures near the Hartford area and through the Connecticut River Valley could rise into the middle 80s, which would be record-breaking.

Warm weather on tap for tomorrow. We will be watching a backdoor cold front for our friends in northeast CT. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/U408BTWFF0 — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 13, 2022

Following the warm afternoon, a cold front will push through during the late afternoon/evening hours. We expect this front to bring a line of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms. The thunderstorms that do develop have the potential to be severe with the possibility of damaging wind gusts.

We're monitoring a severe weather threat for tomorrow afternoon/evening here in CT. The main concern is damaging wind gusts. We will also have to watch for some spin in the atmosphere. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/yfQ5IyOhn4 — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 13, 2022

Cooler weather works in for Friday and the weekend with a rain shower chance on Saturday evening.

