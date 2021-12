Today will be breezy and mild, with high temperatures between 52 and 60 degrees.

Early rain showers will end quickly, and the day will be mostly cloudy, with some sunny breaks.

There is another chance for rain showers after 3 p.m. and into the evening.

It will clear and get colder by Friday morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with high temperatures between 40 and 45.

The weekend will be fair, with highs in the lower 40s.

