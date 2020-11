NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some unseasonable temps for this time of year.

Today will bring mostly sunny skies with unseasonably mild temperatures.

Highs in the 60s to near 70, for the next 5 days.

No weather issues are set to pop up until the middle of next week.

The average or seasonable high for today is 56, temps will be 15 degrees above that!

