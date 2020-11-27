first alert weather

Mild Weather Continues Into the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

After the Thanksgiving rainstorm, NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are forecasting a nice weekend.

If you have any plans on Friday for shopping or to grab a Christmas Tree expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler up in the hills towns and slightly milder along the shoreline.

The average high temperatures for this time of the year should be in the upper 40s. Most of the weekend will feature temperatures in the low 50s.

We'll see partly cloudy skies today with more sunshine throughout the weekend.

Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The next storm arrives on Monday with a round of rain and strong winds.

