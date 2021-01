The mild weather we experienced yesterday is continuing today before cooler weather in the upcoming days.

Today will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There is a chance of flurries or a period of light snow tomorrow, especially in the morning. Nothing more than a dusting is expected.

It will be fair and chilly on Thursday with highs near 35.

The chilly weather will stay for the weekend with highs near 30.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.