Mild With Temperatures in 50s to End the Year

Friday will be mostly sunny, with very mild weather and temperatures in the 50s.

High temperatures will be in the middle 50s and it will be cooler at the shoreline, with high temperatures near 50.

Showers develop late Saturday with rain in the evening. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

It will clear for Sunday and it will be mild to usher in the new year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mild weather continues next week.