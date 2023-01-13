Mild, With Temperatures in the 50s Friday

Friday will be mild with temperatures in the 50s.

There are some rain showers this morning after heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and there will be a cooling trend this afternoon and evening.

We will have a partly sunny weekend and it will be cooler, with high temperatures between 35 and 40.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are watching an ocean storm off to our east all weekend and early next week and said it should stay away.

