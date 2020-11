After some chilly temps yesterday, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds expected today.

Temperatures are much milder this morning! 15-30 degrees warmer!

Good morning! It is much warmer this morning compared to yesterday! 20-30 degrees different. Today will be nice with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. #TGIF #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ND5Pq3wagV — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) November 20, 2020

High pressure will build to our south by the end of the week, ushering in mild air for Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will touch 60 this afternoon.

Mostly fair weather this weekend, highs in the 50s Saturday and 40s on Sunday.

We'll likely have some rain in the forecast Monday.