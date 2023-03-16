Milder, Mix of Sun and Clouds to End Week

After this week's wintry blast, the end of the week looks quiet and warmer.

Thursday will be partly sunny. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the day.

There will be some winds around Thursday, but they have diminished as this week's storm pulled away from New England.

We can expect more clouds on Friday and it will be even milder. Expect temperatures to climb will into the 50s. A few scattered showers arrive Friday evening.

Saturday will become partly sunny with highs around 50.

Sunday will be bright and breezy, but colder, with highs in the upper 30s.

