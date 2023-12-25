Milder temperatures for Christmas Day, tracking rain for Wednesday

Milder air moving into the state caused foggy conditions to move into the state through this morning.

While the fog will lift slowly through Christmas Day, mostly cloudy conditions are expected to continue. After a gloomy couple of days this holiday weekend, some towns may see breaks in the clouds by this afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to climb into through the 40s and even lower 50s along the shoreline. The average high temperature for Christmas Day is 38 degrees. Statewide temps will be about 10 degrees above the average.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dry weather is expected for any traveling you may be doing on Tuesday. Fog is likely to reform Christmas Night into Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, showers are expected to develop as the next storm system moves in. A couple of periods of rain are likely into early Thursday morning. No significant rain or wind is forecast as the next storm moves through.

More updates on can be found on the weather blog.