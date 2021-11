After a seasonably cool Saturday, temperatures will return to the 50s today with an increase in afternoon clouds.

A system approaching from the west will spread showers into the state by mid to late evening.

The showers will continue tonight into Monday morning.

After the rain clears the state during the morning, some late day clearing is possible.

It turns blustery and colder for Tuesday. The good news for the big travel days this week, the weather looks dry and sunny.

