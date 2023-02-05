connecticut weather

Milder Temperatures Return to End the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

After a record cold start to the weekend, much milder air returns to end the weekend.

Temperatures will go from well below average on Saturday to well above average (once again) today. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 36 degrees. The forecast for today is for most of the state to make it into the 40s.

The milder than average temperature trend is expected to continue well into next week. Some days will approach and even exceed 50 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weatherweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us