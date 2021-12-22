first alert weather

Minor Snow Accumulation Possible Friday Morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A light amount of snow accumulation is possible on Christmas Eve morning, but do not expect it to stick around for a white Christmas.

Flurries or even light snow showers are possible in the morning hours leading to a coating to an inch of accumulation, according to the First Alert Weather team.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

It is expected to melt prior to Christmas Eve.

With temperatures expected in the middle 20s Friday morning some roads could see a light coating which may create slick spots.

We're watching another disturbance for Christmas Day morning that could bring a few isolated rain showers to the area.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
