Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds.

The day will be cooler, with high temperatures in the mid-50s, and less windy.

This weekend will be seasonable and bright and chilly, the way it should be this time of year.

The mornings will be frosty and high temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking showers on Halloween.

We will have mild temps all of next week!