Monday Features Some Windy Weather and Rain

After a quiet weekend in the weather department, things are ramping up a bit to start the week.

Wind is a big story for Monday. It'll be breezy to start off. As a front moves closer and eventually clears Connecticut, we'll feel those winds strengthening during the evening hours.

Daytime winds range between 10 to 20 mph as a general rule with stronger gusts.

Later in the day, winds pick up and gusts could reach 40 mph. A few locations may experience isolated higher wind gusts between sunset and midnight.

Rain moves in early Monday morning and moves through for a few hours.

The middle of the day features dry conditions before a second round of rain in the afternoon into the evening. Most of the rain will be light.

Isolated pockets of heavier downpours and even an isolated thunderstorm are also possible.

