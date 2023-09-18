Monday starts with heavy rain

Monday is starting with some heavy rain and periods of rain are expected until it tapers off this evening.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are expecting periods of rain, which will be heavy at times, for much of the day and some poor drainage flooding is possible.

Monday will be cooler than the weekend, with temperatures settling between 60 and 70 for most of the state.

Dry weather and sunshine return on Tuesday and it will be fair and breezy. Wednesday through Friday will be nice.