A strong storm that started Thursday night and continues into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, has led to thousands of power outages across the state and one school closure in Middletown.

The Moody School in Middletown is closed because of a power outage, according to the superintendent of schools. No other Middletown schools are affected by the power outage.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.