More comfortable air and dry weather for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

The remnants of Debby passed west of the state yesterday bringing tropical air, downpours and gusty winds to Connecticut. As the system pulls away today, expect more comfortable air and sunny skies to settle in for the weekend.

Dew point temperatures will fall through the much more comfortable 60s today along with plenty of sunshine.

Along with the lower levels of humidity, temperatures will remain warm with mostly sunny skies.

The fair and comfortable weather will continue into Sunday.

