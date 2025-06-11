More rain showers expected heading into Father's Day weekend

Our StormTracker meteorologists are still predicting more rain showers this weekend, but it won't be a washout.

Saturday still appears to be our soggier day. Rain showers will be on and off, but will make it difficult to have outdoor plans.

Sunday will be the drier of the two days - a good thing for Father's Day. However, our team of meteorologists still expect some additional rain shower activity.

Both weekend days will feature many more clouds than sun, about a half inch of total rainfall, and high temperatures in the 60s.

It will be several degrees cooler than average for mid-June, plus it will continue the wet trend on weekends, dating back to late March.

