StormTracker

More rain showers expected heading into Father's Day weekend

By Steve Glazier

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our StormTracker meteorologists are still predicting more rain showers this weekend, but it won't be a washout.

Saturday still appears to be our soggier day. Rain showers will be on and off, but will make it difficult to have outdoor plans.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sunday will be the drier of the two days - a good thing for Father's Day. However, our team of meteorologists still expect some additional rain shower activity.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Both weekend days will feature many more clouds than sun, about a half inch of total rainfall, and high temperatures in the 60s.

It will be several degrees cooler than average for mid-June, plus it will continue the wet trend on weekends, dating back to late March.

Weather Stories

StormTracker Jan 25, 2020

Today's Forecast

StormTracker Mar 24

NBC Connecticut StormTracker Weather Experience

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us