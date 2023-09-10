More showers and storms expected today

The weather pattern featuring unsettled weather and humidity continues today.

A stalled front nearby will continue the threat for afternoon showers and storms. Some of the showers today could contain heavy rain.

Localized flooding can't be ruled out in places that have seen the heaviest of the rain over the last couple of days.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The showers and clouds will hold temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon along with the high humidity.

The shower and storm chance continues into the start of the new week. A cold front is expected to bring drier air by the middle and end of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.