More snow on the way this afternoon

Our NBC Connecticut's StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a system that will bring some snow to Connecticut on Friday.

The snow is expected to begin this afternoon and continue into the evening.

Amounts will range from a coating to two inches statewide.

The snow will be fluffy and could make roads slippery in spots during the evening commute before winding down Friday night.

After the system moves out, Connecticut will see our coldest temperatures of the season by Saturday morning.

Wind chills on Saturday morning are expected to be 0 to -10 Fahrenheit.

During the warmest part of the day, the wind chill will be between -5 to 5 degrees and the actual air temperatures will be near 20.

It will be warmer on Sunday and much milder next week.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's severe cold weather protocol on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the brutal cold.

