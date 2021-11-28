More Snowflakes Tonight, Quieter Weather For the Week Ahead

Connecticut saw light snow and not much more than a dusting Sunday morning.

Tonight, many more cities and towns stay dry but some, especially closer to the Massachusetts state line, may see another round of light snow. Accumulations again will be light.

Be careful of any slick spots Monday morning, otherwise just a few flurries between us and a couple of quiet days



Scattered areas of light snow move through on Monday, as well. But not everyone sees flakes.

Clouds clear later in the day. Breezy winds will make the upper 30s to mid-40s feel even cooler.

Clearer and quieter weather settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday. A few areas in higher elevations may see some mixing with an otherwise rain event expected on Thursday.

As of now, it doesn't look like a concerning amount of rain on Thursday.

