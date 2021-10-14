Morning Fog & Mild Temps Today

Thursday morning will start out with areas of dense fog, especially in the valley locations.

The fog will burn off as we progress through the morning with brighter and milder conditions working into the state by the afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This afternoon will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s. Keep in mind average high temperatures this time of year are in the middle 60s.

The weather will remain dry for Friday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms by Saturday.

Cooler, more seasonable weather works into the state by Sunday and next week.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.