Morning Showers, Afternoon Clearing and Increasing Wind

We are tracking a round of light rain to start the day on Friday. Showers will largely be centered on the morning to midday.

Drier air begin to work into the state by this afternoon. Along with the clearing trend, an increasing wind will be felt. Gusts could top 20-30 mph this evening.

Sunshine returns for Saturday with another round of rain arriving on Sunday afternoon.

November 25, 2022