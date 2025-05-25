Mostly dry and warmer through Sunday and Memorial Day

Just like yesterday, a few isolated showers will be possible through Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s across the state with a wind out of the northwest.

Tonight, we'll cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Most of the state should warm into the 70s for Memorial Day.

Some may even have a chance to near 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of our next rain system.