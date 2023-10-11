Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. The day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

A morning sprinkle is possible before the skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures go above normal. The highs will be around 69.

Thursday and Friday look similar with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and lower 60s on Friday.

The weekend will start wet. Rain showers are expected to develop Saturday during midday.

Temperatures will be cool Saturday night into Sunday with lows in the upper 40s.

More rain is possible on Sunday with highs around 57.

Scattered showers are likely on Monday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.