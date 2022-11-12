Much Cooler Air Moves in for the Weekend

As the remnants of Nicole move away today, the tropical warmth and humidity will be replaced by sharply colder air.

Winds are shifting to the NW over the next few hours. That will bring in MUCH drier air. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/EWY84QV3wJ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 12, 2022

A wind shift to the northwest will bring in the drier and cooler air by tonight.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 53 degrees. There will be a gusty northwesterly breeze continuing into this afternoon.

By tonight, temperatures will settle into the 40s. There will be a gusty northwesterly breeze continuing into this afternoon.

Temperatures will be 20+ degrees colder on Sunday with a few scattered showers to start the day.

