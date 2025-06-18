Muggy and rainy start to Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday

Muggy weather has arrived in Connecticut, along with pockets of thick fog, drizzle, and light rain across the state.

The air is saturated as we begin this Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s and high relative humidity.

The morning will be foggy, a little rainy, and cloudy, and then this afternoon, we could see some slight brightening in the sky and drier weather conditions.

Temperatures will reach the 70s today while the muggy feel continues.

The high humidity sticks around Thursday as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees, making it feel as hot as around 95 degrees in the afternoon.

Because of the heat and humidity, we will have the chance at isolated afternoon thunderstorms across Connecticut Thursday.

Warm weather will prevail for the first weekend of summer.