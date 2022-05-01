Multiple Rounds of Rain This Week

After a pretty quiet weekend weather-wise, we've got a few bumps in the road between now and Mother's Day.

Monday brings scattered showers to Connecticut starting in the morning. We'll have some areas of more intense rainfall off and on through the day.

You'll also notice the cooler feel to the air as we start the work week. Temperatures fall back into the 50s after closing the weekend in the 60s and 70s.

The next chance for wet weather comes late Tuesday into the daylight hours Wednesday.

Thursday brings brief relief from rain and clouds.

Friday's rain looks a little more uncertain at this point but our confidence is higher than yesterday that we'll see rain at some point on Friday.

Even Saturday is looking wet, as well.

