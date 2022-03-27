first alert weather

Near-Record Cold Moving in for Monday

Bitter cold is on the way...

By Darren Sweeney

A cold front will approach the state late today with a rain or snow shower. The front will also bring unseasonably cold air for tonight and Monday.

The record low high temperatures for the day will be challenged on Monday. The previous record for the Hartford area is 34. The previous record for the shoreline is 35, set in 1966. We're forecasting high temperatures below these records for Monday.

Along with the cold air, we'll deal with wind gusts over 20 mph at times. Wind chills will be impressively cold through the day.

Temperatures will start to moderate toward midweek. Details on the forecast can be found on our first alert weather blog.

