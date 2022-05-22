Near Record Heat, Evening Storms Possible Sunday

The record high temperature at Windsor Locks today is 95 degrees set back in 1992. The forecast for today is for high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Cooler air will be found at the shore with highs in the middle to upper 70s in southeastern portions of the state.

A cold front approaches the state this evening. While we could see a shower or thunderstorm pop up this afternoon, the bulk of the showers and storms are likely during this evening.

Some of the storms could contain strong winds and hail.

The storms will mark the end of the high heat and humidity. Monday's high temperatures will be in the more seasonable 70s.

