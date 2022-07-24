Near Record-High Temperatures Today, Storms Likely Monday

For the 6th day in a row, temperatures are once again expected to rise into the middle and upper 90s across the state.

The record high at Windsor Locks is 96 degrees. The current forecast is for high temperatures closer to 100. The "feels-like" temperature will likely be around 100-104 for most of the afternoon.

One more day of upper 90s.. with the record of 96 likely falling at Windsor Locks. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/2QGSDwvzjj — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 24, 2022

While most of the day will be sunny and dry, a late day or evening shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Higher humidity will work into the state tonight out ahead of a cold front. Low temperatures will be very warm into the low to middle 70s for most towns.

Showers and storms move into the state during the afternoon and evening on Monday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

