NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting another near record warm day!

Today will have mostly sunny skies with highs between 70-76.

Clouds roll in tonight and will bring a drizzle or two.

A few showers around tomorrow morning, steadier rain to move through the state later in the day. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Showers continue into Thursday. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

Chilly weather develops through of the weekend.

