Near-Record Warmth Expected Today

After morning showers pass through the state, near-record warmth is expected to take over Sunday.

A warm front will bring a gusty southwesterly wind and warm temperatures rising through the 50s and 60s. The record high temperature at Windsor Locks is 64 degrees. We are forecasting highs in the low 60s.

Timing out today's showers, most of the rain falls this morning. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/Thk48QXKuN — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 6, 2022

Another round of rain arrives on Monday afternoon and evening with continued mild temperatures.

Cooler and drier weather takes over for Tuesday with high temperatures returning to the more seasonable 40s.

