Near-Record Warmth Expected Today

Windy and warm weather moves in for Sunday afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

After morning showers pass through the state, near-record warmth is expected to take over Sunday.

A warm front will bring a gusty southwesterly wind and warm temperatures rising through the 50s and 60s. The record high temperature at Windsor Locks is 64 degrees. We are forecasting highs in the low 60s.

Another round of rain arrives on Monday afternoon and evening with continued mild temperatures.

Cooler and drier weather takes over for Tuesday with high temperatures returning to the more seasonable 40s.

