Near Record Warmth Today, Storms Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking another day with near record heat. Temperatures today will surge into the upper 80s to low 90s which could come close to beating the record high temperature on this day.

The current record for May 31st in 95 degrees in the Hartford area which was set in 2013. Today we are forecasting a high temperature of 93 degrees.

With the wind out of the northwest today temperatures will be quite hot even down to the shoreline with forecasted highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for coastal areas.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A back-door cold front will approach from the east which will quickly drop temperatures from the low 90s to the 70s during the afternoon hours. Temperatures in Boston, MA today will be in the upper 50s while Hartford, CT experiences temperatures around 93 degrees.

A toasty afternoon on tap! One thing we're tracking today is a backdoor cold front which will quickly drop temps into the 70s in eastern CT as we head through the afternoon. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/88u98DHq7f — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) May 31, 2022

The heat comes to an end tomorrow as a round of showers and thunderstorms move through the state. Some of the storms may be on the strong side with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.