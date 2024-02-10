Near record warmth today, tracking the potential for significant snow Tuesday

Temperatures have been warming up over the last couple of days and we're expecting near record warmth to start the weekend.

The record high for Saturday in the Hartford area is 62 degrees. It was set in 2023. The forecast high temperature for today is close to 60 degrees.

A wind off of the sound should keep the the shoreline from seeing record warmth.

Cooler air will begin to move into the state by Sunday and Monday, but nothing overly cold. Highs will drop into the 40s, which is still well above average.

By Tuesday, an area of low pressure will move up the coast with snow likely by Tuesday morning.

There is the potential for a period of heavy snow with significant accumulation. The exact storm track is still in question and will determine amounts and if there will be any mixing with rain, especially at the coast.

As new data comes in during the weekend, track details on the Tuesday storm threat on our StormTracker weather blog.