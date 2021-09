NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a nice mix of sun and clouds for this official last weekend of summer.

There will be lots of clouds around today, with a few sunny breaks too.

Scattered showers are possible with temperatures in the 70s.

The weekend looks brighter with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s and lower 80s for both weekend days.

Next week is quiet and mild.