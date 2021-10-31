No “Spooky” Temps Today; Dry & Cool Halloween Ahead

After a soggy start to the weekend, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting drier weather, that comes just in time for trick-or-treaters to have a "Spooktacular" day!

Some showers will be around early this morning, but skies will brighten up and turn partly sunny.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mild temperatures for the day with highs in the middle 60s.

Pop up showers possible later this afternoon.

Temperatures during peak trick-or-treat time will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight will be clear and cool and some maybe able to get a view of the Northern Lights this evening.

Fair temps for Monday, clouds on Election Day and cooler for Wednesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.