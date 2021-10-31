first alert forecast

No “Spooky” Temps Today; Dry & Cool Halloween Ahead

After a soggy start to the weekend, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting drier weather, that comes just in time for trick-or-treaters to have a "Spooktacular" day!

Some showers will be around early this morning, but skies will brighten up and turn partly sunny.

Mild temperatures for the day with highs in the middle 60s.

Pop up showers possible later this afternoon.

Temperatures during peak trick-or-treat time will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight will be clear and cool and some maybe able to get a view of the Northern Lights this evening.

Fair temps for Monday, clouds on Election Day and cooler for Wednesday.

