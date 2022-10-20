This year, La Nina will return for the third consecutive winter. This will result in warmer-than-average temperatures from the southwest into New England.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center has "equal chances" of above or below normal precipitation.

The wettest weather is expected in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Starting in December and going through February, NOAA predicts drier-than-average weather conditions across the South.

So what does all of this mean for Connecticut? Honestly, not much.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan said you shouldn't put much stock in these forecasts.

While the forecast is for temperatures to be slightly above average, you have to consider that it's throughout the entire winter. It's not to say that there won't be arctic blasts and blockbuster snowstorms, but it's something to keep in mind.

These forecasts are only a little more accurate than flipping a coin.

For the snow lovers in Connecticut, you may want to take a look at the Farmer's Almanac. Their forecast is a bit more optimistic for cold and snowy conditions. According to the Farmers Almanac, they are forecasting "Significant Shivers, Slushy, Icy, and Snowy" conditions in the northeast.

To see the NOAA report, click here.