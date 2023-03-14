Nor'Easter Batters Connecticut With Snow, Rain

A nor'easter brought rain to most of Connecticut and snow to the northwest hills overnight.

Most of Connecticut has seen a hard, driving rain since Monday evening.

Snow has been coming down in parts of Litchfield County throughout the overnight.

The nor'easter will continue to bring precipitation to Connecticut for most of Tuesday. Where it has been raining could turn over to snow as Tuesday goes on.

Northwestern Connecticut could see 12-18 inches before the snow comes to an end. Other parts of the state could see some accumulation into Tuesday afternoon and evening as the rain flips over to snow.

Gov. Ned Lamont partially activated the state's Emergency Operations Center and issued a travel ban for tandem and empty tractor-trailers on I-84 beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday will also include gusty winds, which could lead to power outages in some parts of Connecticut.

The rain and snow wind down Tuesday evening.